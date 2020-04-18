Tennessee city allows drive-in church services after lawsuit

A Tennessee mayor is reversing course to allow drive-in church services during the coronavirus pandemic after the city was sued over its ban.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke confirmed the change in policy Saturday on Twitter. The conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom recently filed a federal lawsuit over the drive-in church ban on behalf of Chattanooga-based Metropolitan Tabernacle Church.

“Every week I sign a new executive order. I have spoken to pastors who assured me they could operate drive-in church safely, with spaces between the cars and no collection plates,” Berke said Saturday on Twitter. “This week’s order, therefore, permits drive-in church. Please observe safely.”

The lawsuit followed Berke’s declaration that drive-in religious services would violate the city’s shelter-in-place directive that has been in place since April 2.

The lawsuit pointed to the Justice Department recently siding with a church in Mississippi, where local officials had tried to stop Holy Week services broadcast to congregants sitting in their cars in the parking lot.

The reversal comes as the number of confirmed cases in Tennessee climbed to more than 6,500 on Friday, including at least 142 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.