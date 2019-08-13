Tennessee commission bans public from live streaming meetings

A Tennessee county commission has voted to ban the general public from live-streaming its meetings.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports the Montgomery County Commission voted 20-1 Monday night to ban unlimited live stream broadcasts of its meetings. The resolution would allow live streaming by news professionals who give prior notice and gain approval from the Montgomery County government.

The vote was preceded by nearly an hour of debate over freedom of speech versus security concerns. A commission committee said live streaming could expose the county to security risks at a time when some are nervous about safety in public gatherings. It also noted that officials sometimes discuss controversial topics.

