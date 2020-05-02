Community holds surprise birthday car-show for teen with rare genetic disorder

On Saturday, members of the Tennessee Valley Mustang Club and community members along Kimberlin Heights Road came together to surprise Joshua York for his 13th birthday.

Joshua was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome at an early age.The month of May is Williams Syndrome awareness month. The syndrome is a genetic condition that affects nearly 30,000 people in the United States.It's known to cause heart disease, developmental delays, and learning disabilities. Those with the syndrome are also highly-sociable and have a strong love for music.

Lori York, Joshua’s mother says he loves cars. His favorite model in particular is the Ford Mustang. For his birthday Joshua wanted a drive-in car show. But Lori was doubtful it would happen.

"He was in tears. He said I wish I could have that for my birthday, and I said well Josh I don't think there's anyway to do that."- Lori York

Through social media, the word got out and many stepped in to help surprise Joshua for his big day.

Nearly 100 cars participated in the parade, bringing smiles and joy to Joshua. Lori and Joshua are thankful for all who helped make his birthday a one he will never forget.

“"They have no idea how much it means to do that for him. I mean he just wants friends, and that fact that all of these people that we don't even know came out to show him love is *pause* I don't think there's anyway to say thank you."

