Tennessee correctional officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Lincoln County Jail correctional officer was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate.

TBI agents began investigating after receiving reports of the alleged assault at the sheriff's office on April 20.

As a result of the investigation, Tavarus Carr, 21, was arrested with one count of sexual content of an inmate.

Carr was terminated from his position at the jail, according to TBI. Officials booked Carr into the Lincoln County Jail on $5,000 bond.

