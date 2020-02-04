Tennessee county destroys records sought by reporter

County officials in Tennessee destroyed public records that were being sought by a reporter.

Chattanooga Times Free Press reporter Sarah Grace Taylor says she was trying to see whether the Hamilton County attorney's office was denying records requests without a good reason.

To that end, she asked in August to see all incoming public records requests for the previous year along with the office's responses.

The paper negotiated with the county for several months only to learn in late January that many of the records were destroyed after Taylor requested them.

County officials say there was no negotiation and the destruction followed policy.

