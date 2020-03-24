Tennessee couple found dead in home; granddaughter charged

Authorities say a Tennessee couple found dead in their home had been killed by their granddaughter.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations says 28-year-old Katelyn Taylor was charged Monday with two counts of criminal homicide and booked into the Benton County Jail. Her bond was set at $500,000.

The Jackson Sun reports officers went to the couple's home on Monday morning after they received a call that a resident of the house had not shown up for work.

The TBI says officers found Taylor’s grandparents dead inside their Camden home during a welfare check. They were identified as 82-year-old Eugene McDaniel and 67-year-old Celeste McDaniel. It's unclear how they died.

