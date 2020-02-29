Tennessee dance teacher sentenced to 9 months for exposing teen to HIV

A Tennessee dance teacher who appeared on a reality TV show was sentenced to nine months in prison for raping a teenage student and exposing him to HIV.

John Conner III, 30, was also sentenced to four years probation Friday. Connor pleaded guilty in November to criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape and solicitation of a minor.

Conner will be on the Sex Offender Registry for life.

Investigators say Connor met a 16-year-old boy online in 2015 and the pair had unprotected sex several times. Connor didn't tell the teen he was diagnosed with HIV.

The youth later tested positive for HIV. Conner has appeared on the Lifetime show “Bring It."

