Tennessee death row inmate granted stay of execution due to COVID-19

The state rescheduled Tennessee death row inmate Oscar Smith's execution due to COVID-19.

Smith was scheduled for execution on June 4. Officials said Smith filed a motion to stay his execution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The execution has been reset for February 4, 2021.

Smith's attorney, Kelley Henry said the stay was necessary to protect the health and safety of execution witnesses and allow Smith time to meet with his attorney to prepare a clemency petition, which can't be done due to the pandemic, WTVF reported.

Below is the full statement in response to the stay of execution from Henry:

"The Court was absolutely right to stay Oscar Smith’s execution because of the COVID-19 virus. It makes no sense to bring execution witnesses and other people into the prison and possibly expose them to COVID-19 infection or introduce the virus into the prison population. Mr. Smith, who has always maintained his innocence, needs to meet with his attorneys to prepare a clemency petition and investigators need to interview people to get information for the clemency petition. None of that face-to-face work can happen at this time without risking public health. Texas also followed this common sense position and put five executions on hold because of the crisis. We must all come together to put safety first."

