A Washington County Deputy has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of assault and official misconduct.

Edwin Melvin Graybeal III, 50, is accused of assaulting a detainee who was handcuffed, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said Graybeal turned himself in and is being held on a $3,000 bond at the Washington County Jail.

