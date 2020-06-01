Tennessee deputy fired over violent Facebook remark

Officials said a Washington County deputy was fired over remarks he made on Facebook over the weekend.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Deputy Matt Casura was dismissed on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, Casura said, "open fire should have been issued on anyone participating” in the Minneapolis riots, according to Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen.

“Officer Casura’s comment goes against the values and standards of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office,” said Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen in a news release. “Officers must regard the discharge of their duties as a public trust and recognize their responsibilities as a public servant. Even while off-duty, officers must be mindful of their conduct in private life, how that conduct reflects on the Sheriff’s Office and how it can damage the trust of the community.”

Casura was initially suspended over the comments. Officials said after additional review, it was determined disciplinary action was needed.

