Tenn. deputy accused of forced baptism, rape

A Tennessee sheriff's deputy has been indicted on 44 counts including rape, sexual battery, oppression and extortion.

Hamilton County Deputy Daniel Wilkey is accused in four lawsuits of misconduct during traffic stops, including an illegal drug search, the groping of girls and a forced baptism.

According to WDEF, Wilkey and another deputy were accused of abducting a suspect and baptizing her in Soddy Lake.

Sheriff Jim Hammond told news outlets he was notified on Tuesday that a grand jury had indicted the 26-year-old officer, who has been on paid leave since July. Wilkey was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County jail. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports his attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

12/11/2019 11:00:59 AM (GMT -5:00)

