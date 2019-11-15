Tennessee deputy killed in crash

Investigators said a Cheatham County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash on Friday evening.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported that deputy Stephen Reece was killed in a crash on Highway 41A near Oak Plans Road.

"We are hurting tonight. We'll be hurting for quite some time," Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Deputy Reece was crossing an intersection eastbound when he was hit by a white cargo van traveling south on 41. Investigators said the driver of the van was injured in the crash and transported to an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, WTVF reported.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WTVF. All rights reserved.