Tennessee doctor informs and uplifts his patients through music

Singing is an activity many of us enjoy. Music can bring people together and uplift you.

Source: Dr. Theo Hensley

During his time outside of his office at Greeneville Internal Medicine and Family Practice, Dr.Theo Hensley is becoming popular with his patients by singing about the coronavirus.

Since the outbreak, Dr. Hensley has been keeping people updated about the respiratory virus in interactive ways on Facebook

Dr. Hensley talks and demonstrates safe ways to open doors, wear a mask, and to prevent contamination while wearing gloves. With different articles floating around social media, he says he wants to share accurate information in a joyful way.

"I would do something funny, or silly, or share a funny medical meme or something else just to lift up spirits. I think healing through humor is incredibly important. As we've seen in the past month, everyone on social media has turned into an expert on the situation without really being able to vet and understand the ins and outs of what the scientific process is and what we know," he said.

To check out his coronavirus rendition to Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" and to see more of his fun informative videos, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.