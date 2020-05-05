Tennessee family mourns senior killed weeks before graduation

A Memphis family is mourning the loss of their daughter after she was killed while going out to get something to eat.

WMC reported that 18-year-old Mya Taylor was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning while on a fast food run. She was just three weeks shy of her high school graduation.

“No. I have no doubt in my mind that Mya was not the target,” said the victim’s sister Brianne Sweat.

Investigators said that Mya and her best friend had decided to go with an unidentified male to McDonald's. The best friend reportedly told Mya's family that they were in the drive-thru when the male and Mya switched seats.

“The windows were tinted, if the car was targeted, they would have never known that Mya swapped to that front seat,” said Sweat.

The male in the car suffered non-critical injuries. Mya was pronounced dead at Methodist South.

“Mya was just such a happy child," said Teddrick Estes, assistant principal at Hillcrest High School. "She was so sweet and just so loving.”

Estes said he was devastated when he got the news.

He said this is the second student Hillcrest High School has lost to gun violence since the school was closed due to COVID-19.

“It really brings into perspective of how important it is for the school to be open and for kids to be able to come to school every single day because this is what happens because the streets are not pretty," said Estes.

WMC reported that Memphis police have not released much information about potential suspect, but investigators said they were driving a gray or silver sedan.

If you have any information about this case call Memphis police or Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral expenses.

