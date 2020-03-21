Tennessee fans attend more games than any other SEC school

Although the University of Tennessee's basketball season was cut short, the teams are still breaking records.

The Vols drew more fans to Thompson-Boling Arena for men's and women's basketball games than any other school in the U.S. during the 2019-20 season.

A total of 462,246 fans attended 33 games. The Vols drew 322,822 for their 17 home games and the Lady Vols drew 138,324 for their 16 home games.

The men's basketball team ranked fourth nationally for the second straight year in average home attendance with 18,990 fans. They hosted two games with capacity crowds this season. The Wisconsin game on Dec. 28 drew 21,678, which is Thompson-Boling Arena's listed capacity. And the Memphis showdown on Dec. 14 had a season-high 21,868 in attendance.

The Lady Vols climbed one sport to sixth in the country with 8,645 fans. After having no home crowds larger than 10,000 a season ago, the Lady Vols had three five-figure crowds in 2019-20 under first-year head coach Kellie Harper, including 12,738 vs. Texas A&M, 10,230 vs. LSU and 10,036 vs. Georgia.

Tennessee fans interested in joining in on the action at Thompson-Boling Arena next season are encouraged to visit AllVols.com or call the ticket office at 1-800-332-VOLS.

