Tennessee father accused in death of 5-week-old son

Coffee County officials said a father was charged in the killing of his 5-week-old son Saturday.

Gavin Clark, 21, faces counts of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, WTVF reported.

Manchester police said Clark was home watching the child while the mother was at work. Officials said when the mother returned home, she noticed something was wrong with the baby and rushed him to a local hospital.

Officials said the child had severe head trauma and brain injuries that alerted doctors to call police. The child was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Doctors said the child's injuries were "consistent with abuse."

Clark was arrested Sunday and faces murder charges. Clark is being held in the Coffee County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

