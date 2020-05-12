Tennessee father, daughter accused of kidnapping baby

A Tennessee father and daughter were arrested after being accused of kidnapping a six-month-old baby from her home in Memphis.

WREG reported that the child's mother told police she was inside her home when Jasmine Watkins kicked in her bedroom door, held her down and took her baby out of her arms.

Police said that Bradley Watkins, the father of the baby, confessed to telling his daughter Jasmine to take the baby from the mother and bring the child to Mississippi.

Jasmine and Bradley Watkins were arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WREG. All rights reserved.