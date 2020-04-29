Tennessee father delays trip to hospital with near deadly consequences

A Middle Tennessee father nearly had a heart attack after delaying his trip to the doctor because he was worried about the coronavirus, WTVF reported.

Zak Jablow, 33, told WTVF he had been suffering from chest pain for months. Jablow said a medical professional initially told him it was indigestion, but the pains got worse.

“I woke up feeling like a car had parked on my chest, I had never had it that bad,” Jablow said, “The thought of exposing my 8 and a half month pregnant fiancée to coronavirus by going to a hospital such an emergency room was absolutely paralyzing.”

Jablow said he was afraid to go to the doctor, but was encouraged to see a cardiologist immediately during a telehealth appointment.

He went and found out that an artery was blocked.

Jablow said, “The cardiologist told me after the stent had been put in my heart that ‘If you hadn’t come, you would have had a heart attack.’”

According to Zak’s Cardiologists Dr. Brian Jefferson and Dr. Tom McRae, many patients are avoiding medical facilities at the expense of their own health.

He hopes by sharing his story, it could potentially help save lives.

“Don’t be too proud and don’t be too scared to go see a doctor,” Jablow said.

WTVF reported that Jablow's health is improving.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WTVF. All rights reserved.