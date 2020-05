An off duty firefighter was killed in Spring Hill after storms caused a tree branch to fall on him, according to officials.

A statement by city officials said the accident happened at Fire Fighter Mitchell Earwood's home on Sunday.

"Our hearts go out to the Spring Hill Fire Department and the Earwood family. Fire Fighter Earwood served the City for 10 years. Rest In Peace Brother," read the city's statement.

