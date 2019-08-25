Tennessee football player Bryce Thompson charged with domestic assault

Bryce Thompson, a sophomore defensive back for the University of Tennessee football team, has been arrested and released on charges of domestic assault.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, August 24th around 8:33 pm at the University's Stokely Residence Hall located at 1311 Lake Loudon Blvd Knoxville, TN 37916.

Officers had to separate Thompson and the female involved. He was described to be "extremely upset and agitated" in a stairwell of the dorm.

According to reports from officer Jeffrey Quirin, a witness to the incident said that she overheard Thompson say "I am going to slap the (expletive) out of you"

Reports explained that Thompson and a woman were seen arguing outside of the dorm.

A witness on record also told reports that they heard Thompson say that he would "shoot up the school."

Thompson admitted to being in an argument with the female but denied that any physical contact happened.

Officer Quirin, who responded to the incident, said that there was a metal gate that had been ripped off of its hinges and that there was damage to the building. Thompson explained that he fell into the gate and down the stairs with it. However, reports say there were no marks on him to indicate this actually happened.

As he was being read his rights he admitted that he had tried to pull the gate up. He said that is how it was ripped off the hinges and said that he let it fall down the staircase.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated as more information comes in.

