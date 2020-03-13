Tennessee football spring practice postponed until at least April 15

According to WVLT Sports partners Volquest.com, Tennessee football will not conduct spring training activities until mid-April.

Sources tell Volquest.com all campus athletic activities, including spring football practice until at least April 15th.

April 15th coincides with the beginning of recruiting's "dead period," when coaches cannot contact possible recruits.

The NCAA announced Thursday that recruiting activities across the country cannot happen as the health officials work to curb the outbreak of coronavirus across the United States.