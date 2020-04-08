Tennessee gets first shipment of 5-minute COVID-19 test kits

People getting tested for COVID-19 can now know their results a lot sooner. In just five minutes, you could know if you have the virus.

Tennessee received its first, small shipment of the five-minute tests on Tuesday. Health officials are expecting the tests to become a main part of their supply chain starting later this week.

These point of care tests are also known as the Abbott Tests. They were given emergency approval by the FDA last month.

It will give positive COVID-19 results in five minutes. If you don’t have it, the test takes 13 minutes to give results.

These types of tests have already been available at some private clinics. For example, Walgreens will begin using them soon and American Family Care has begun using them in Spring Hill.

Remember, all tests are free for anyone showing symptoms and instructed to be seen by a healthcare provider.

So far, Tennessee has tested 53,000 people over the past month.

