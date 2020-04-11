Tennessee girl connected to 'Zoom bombing' of University of Florida meeting

University of Florida officials said they believe a 13-year-old Memphis girl is responsible for "Zoom bombing" a student government meeting.

The university said FBI investigators were able to identify the girl who reportedly said the incident was meant to be a joke.

“This is absolutely not a joke,” university police chief Linda Stump-Kurnick said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously, and we will pursue any and all leads to help ensure anyone involved in incidents like this is held accountable.”

The incident happened on March 31, when a virtual student government meeting was interrupted by pornographic images, swastikas and racial slurs.

Officials said death threats were also made against a student government member.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

