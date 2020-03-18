Tennessee gives guidance for emergency childcare during outbreak

The State of Tennessee released some guidelines for emergency childcare during the coronavirus outbreak.

"In light of the emerging need for temporary childcare, DHS is providing the following guidance for families and organizations as they consider providing group care for school-aged children," the Tennessee Department of Human Services said.

If you would like to provide emergency childcare, call 1-800-462-8261 and select Option 1.

Here are some guidelines if you are offering emergency care:

- The recommended adult/child ratio for school-aged children

(kindergarten and above) is 1:20. For preschool aged children (ages 3-5), the recommended ratio is 1:13.

- To provide care that is safe and developmentally appropriate, it is recommended that children should be assigned to groups with similar aged children. Each child should be placed in a specific group that is assigned to a specific educator(s)/caregiver.

- Maintain a daily sign-in and sign-out sheet that includes:

(i) Each child’s printed full name;

(ii) Date;

(iii) Time of entry;

(iv) Time of departure; and

(v) Space for printed name and signature of parent/guardian or

authorized representative.

- Basic facility features should be present in order to protect the safety of children.

a. Working Telephones

b. At least 2 useable and unblocked exits for each area of care

c. At least one working smoke detector in each area of care

d. All toxic substances such as medicines, cleaning agents, insecticides, paints etc. must be stored out of children’s reach and away from food

e. Kerosene or other portable heaters must not be in use while children are present

f. All weapons must be stored unloaded and locked away from children

g. Lighting, heating, and ventilation must be adequate for normal activities.

h. Power tools or other dangerous tools must be secured or otherwise

inaccessible to children

i. Working indoor toilets should be available to children

j. Swimming pool areas must be inaccessible to children when not in use. Adult supervision is required at all times.

k. Should have emergency/disaster preparedness procedures in place

For more information, go here.

