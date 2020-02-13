Tennessee grand jury wants criminal coal ash investigation

A grand jury in Tennessee is supporting a criminal investigation into claims that a Tennessee Valley Authority contractor failed to protect workers cleaning up a massive coal ash spill.

The grand jury's Tuesday report alludes to the workers' claims that air monitoring results and other environmental tests were tampered with by supervisors with contractor Jacobs Engineering.

Workers also say they were not protected from the coal ash. And they blame it for illness including lung, brain and blood cancer.

TVA says worker safety is its highest priority. A Jacobs attorney says any allegations that it harmed workers are baseless.

