Tennessee church to offer free food to community as businesses reopen

The Community Church at Tellico Village is collecting food to distribute to families in need next week.

The church's food pantry, Good Shepard Center in Madisonville, is reportedly seeing higher levels of demand from new clients than ever before due to COVID-19. In order to still help existing clients, the church will be collecting food items for the Good Shepherd in the church parking lot on May 7 between 9 a.m. and noon.

“During this critical period before everyone begins to work again, the entire community must come together to help those less fortunate,” said church member Marion Elrod.

The center is requesting the following child-friendly items as donations:

· Instant Oatmeal

· Fruit Cups

· Yogurt

· soup

· Ramen noodles

· Cereal bars

· Pop tarts

· Juice boxes

· Peanut butter / cheese crackers

· Canned entrees (such as ravioli or beans and franks)

· Shelf stable milk

· Raisins/dried fruit

· Canned fruit

· Popcorn

If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can mail your check to The Good Shepherd Center, PO Box 353, 5150 Hwy 411 S. Madisonville, TN 37354. To speak with a member of the group you can reach them by phone 423-420-8888 or email: GScenter@att.net.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.