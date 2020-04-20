Tennessee has more recoveries than active COVID-19 cases

Tennessee officials gave some good news during a daily media briefing Monday afternoon.

According to officials, Tennessee has more recoveries than active cases of COVID-19 as of April 20. As of Monday, the state had recorded 7,238 and 3,575. The governor said that, for 17 days straight, the state has seen single-digit case growth.

The state has recorded 152 deaths with 730 hospitalizations.

The governor also announced that the state's businesses were set to reopen May 1 in 89 counties, and that his administration was working with counties such as Knox for their open reopening plans.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.