Tennessee has seen "troubling" decrease of child abuse reports

Governor Bill Lee announced that Tennessee has seen a "troubling" decrease in reports of child abuse in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Lee made the statement during a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

At the beginning of April, Lee urged Tennesseans to report instances of child abuse and domestic abuse shortly after he issued a safer at home order.

He urged citizens to report instances of child abuse or domestic violence and said the line is monitored and has not changed due to the pandemic.

For adult abuse, you can contact 1-888-277-8366 "if you believe the allegation of abuse/neglect/exploitation you are reporting requires action in less than 24 hours." You can file a report online here.

You can report child abuse at 877-237-0004 or online here.

