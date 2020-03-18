"Tennessee has strong and stable food supply chain" Gov. Lee says amid panic buying

Governor Bill Lee warned Tennesseans about the negative impact of panic buying during a press conference Wednesday.

Gov. Lee said he spoke with the Grocers Association and confirmed the strength of the state's food supply chain.

"Tennessee has a strong and stable food supply chain," Lee said.

Officials said Tennesseeans should grocery shop as they normally would before the coronavirus pandemic. Lee advised people to stop stockpiling or hoarding. Tennesseans should not be worried about running out of food, according to officials.

Lee said that while the food supply chain is stable, panic buying will disrupt the supply.

While the food supply chain is strong, Lee said Tennessee grocers are in need of additional employees, and those seeking employment are encouraged to apply. Kroger and Amazon are among the many businesses looking to hire immediately.

