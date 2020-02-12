Tennessee heads south of the border to play softball

For the first time in program history, the Tennessee softball team will play south of the border! The 17th ranked Lady Vols are headed to Jalisco, Mexico to play in the Puerto Vallarta Collegiate Challenge.

Puerto Vallarta is a Mexican and beach resort city located on the Pacific Ocean’s Bahia’ de Banderas. It was established some 57 years after the University of Tennessee was founded. Now the Tourney welcome the 17th ranked Lady Vols and four other collegiate teams, in addition to the Mexican National team, which will be competing this Summer

in the six-team Softball Olympic event in Tokyo.

The five-game outing at the Campo de Softball Nancy Almaraz awaits the Lady Vols. Tennessee (3-1) iwill be first matched-up against the Mexico National Team on Thursday at 11 a.m. (ET), in an exhibition game before their collegiate match-ups begin.

UT will then face Colorado State immediately after at 1:30 p.m. to conclude the doubleheader opening day.

the doubleheader opening day as this Lady Vols program continues to celebrate its 25th year of existence.

The Lady Vols should feel right at home with the population in Puerto Vallarta slightly more than that of Knoxville. Good food, good weather and great Softball await fans

.