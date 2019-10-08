Tennessee healthcare organizations call for ban on vaping products

Many of Tennessee's largest healthcare advocates asked Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly to take action against the public health issues associated with vaping.

More than 12 associations petitioned the Governor in a letter to implement “…an emergency temporary measure to restrict Tennessee youth from obtaining vaping products,” and encourage the Tennessee General Assembly to “…take more permanent legislative action when it convenes in 2020.”

The letter, initiated by the Tennessee Medical Association, cited the outbreak of vaping-related illnesses as a cause for immediate government intervention.

In the letter, more than 30 vaping related illness cases in Tennessee were referenced and more than 1,000 cases nationwide.

In May, the Tennessee Medical Association passed an emergency resolution that supported a legislative ban on the sale of flavored vaping products in Tennessee.

Advocated aim for Tennessee to join at least five other states to restrict or ban the sale and/or marketing of flavored vaping products.

