Tennessee high school receives $70K grant from Rachel Ray Foundation

A Tennessee high school is among eight schools from across the U.S. that will receive funds to grow culinary opportunities for students.

Johnson County High School was chosen to receive a grant from the Rachel Ray Foundation and Rachel Ray's um-o! Organization.

The high school will receive $70,000 to improve the educational opportunities for students looking to pursue that line of work, WJHL reported.

You can learn more about the grant here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT/WJHL. All rights reserved.