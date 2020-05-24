Hiker injured in Smoky Mountains, air-lifted for medical attention

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said they sent a crew to the Smoky Mountains Friday to assist an injured hiker.

The THP Aviation Pilot, Lt. Lund and Sgt. Paige and Nashville Metro Fire Captain Armistead flew to the Smoky Mountains to assist park rangers with an injured hiker Friday.

According to THP, the hiker was injured in the back country and required a hoist rescue.

The crew rescued the hiker and flew the person to receive medical attention.

