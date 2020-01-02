Tennessee hopes for Gator Bowl victory against Indiana

Indiana won the initial coin toss and deferred to the second half. Tennessee will receive the first half kickoff.

After a crippling holding penalty on first down in Tennessee's first drive, the Vols are forced to punt, but Indiana's Whop Philyor had a negligible return to give the Hoosiers the ball on the 30 yard line.

On third down of Indiana's opening drive, Tennessee's Nigel Warrior committed a pass interference penalty to give the Hoosier's drive life. Two plays later, Tennessee's Shawn Shamburger intercepted Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey's pass to give the Vols another drive on their own 47 yard line with 11:17 left in the first half.

On Tennessee's second drive of the game, a Jarrett Guarantano pass to Ramel Keyton goes 46 yards to put Tennessee inside their own 10 yard line. After deciding to go for the touchdown on fourth down, Guarantano's pass to Dominick Woods-Anderson was high to turn the ball over own downs.

Before the game began, former Vols such as Phillip Fulmer, Josh Dobbs and Doug Dickey were honored as part of the long lineage of players and coaches who have participated in the Gator Bowl.