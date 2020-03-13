Tennessee in-person court proceedings mostly suspended until March 31

The Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order Friday, suspending all in-person judicial proceedings through March 31, 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The order applies to state and local Tennessee courts, including appellate, trial, general sessions, juvenile and municipal courts.

Tennessee courts will remain open for certain excepted proceedings, including:

- Bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals

- Civil and criminal jury trials that are in progress as of March 13, 2020

- Proceedings relating to orders of protection

- Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders

- Department of Children’s Services emergency matters related to child protection

- Proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief

- Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders; proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons

- Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Any permitted in-court proceedings will be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers and necessary persons as determined by the trial judge.