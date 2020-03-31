Inmates donate to Middle Tennessee tornado relief efforts

Men and women incarcerated in prisons across Tennessee came together to raise more than $1,000 for Middle Tennessee tornado relief efforts.

The inmates made their donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The Second Harvest Food Bank aims to "work to solve hunger issues in our community." The organization said the need for food multiplied overnight in Middle Tennessee following the tornadoes.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee created the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support the impacted communities and nonprofits on the ground that are helping victims and addressing their needs.

Tennessee inmates came up with the idea of joining together to donate funds from their individual trust fund accounts in order to help their fellow Tennesseans.

