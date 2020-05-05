Tennessee inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

An inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Officials said the exact cause of death is still pending.

The 67-year-old man was taken to the hospital and tested for COVID-19 on April 25. TDOC officials said he died early Monday morning.

Six Tennessee inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals. One inmate is in serious condition.

CoreCivic said last week 1,299 inmates out of 2,444 inmates who were tested had positive results.

