Tennessee inmate airlifted to hospital after jumping from moving vehicle

Union County officials said an inmate jumped from a moving transportation unit vehicle on Ailor Road Monday morning.

According to officials, Union County 911 was alerted Monday around 11:33 a.m. that an inmate had jumped from a transportation unit vehicle.

The inmate was picked up from the Knox County Detention Facility and was set to be transported to the Union County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

The transport officer reportedly rolled the back window down nearly five inches to give the inmate fresh air. Deputies said the inmate forced the window down, opened the door from the outside and jumped from the vehicle.

The inmate was transported by EMS to a landing zone and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar for treatment.

The inmate was reportedly belly-chained with handcuffs and leg shackled at the time of the incident. The Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.