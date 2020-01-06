Tennessee inmates ask court to stop execution scheduling

Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmates argue that mental issues, poor legal representation, newly surfaced evidence, and racism in the use of Tennessee's death penalty are among the reasons not to schedule nine more executions.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery is seeking to set dates for the nine men to die.

Slatery says he's just following state law for requesting executions.

Tennessee resumed executions in August 2018, and four of the six prisoners put to death since have chosen the electric chair, a method no other state has used since 2009.

Another execution is scheduled for February.

