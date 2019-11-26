Vol Nation comforted UAPB after player's death, coach says

While the Lady Vols got a decisive win against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPB) on Tuesday night, it's not only the score that stands out.

Vol Nation stood up and put the game aside to offer help to UAPB after tragedy struck their team just one day before the game.

A day before they played the Lady Vols, the Golden Lions lost 18-year-old Sierra'li Wade from a shooting in her hometown of Lake Village, KATV reported.

UAPB Coach Dawn Brown said that Vol Nation rallied around her and her staff after the news broke. "I don't know if we could have been in a better place to get news like this, to have people around us that it felt like family. Just for them to be covering us and praying for us and standing with us," Brown said in a post-game conference.

One of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s players was killed yesterday in a shooting.



UAPB’s coach said they couldn’t have possibly been in a better place to receive news like they did, than in Knoxville.



She said “Vol Nation” has embraced their program & made them feel loved & at home. — Caleb Noe (@wvltCaleb) November 27, 2019

Before the game, the Lady Vols gave cards of sympathy to the players and staff of UAPB. "This is a very special place," Brown said. "I think the legacy and the foundation that has been laid here it just speaks volumes for the program. And to have those type of people to continue to grow and to be a part of what you all have established here it just speaks volumes for the type of people that stand and represent Tennessee."

She said it "meant a lot" because her team is so far from home.

Brown also said that Tennessee was "the women's basketball capital."

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.