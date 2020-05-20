Tennessee issues updated guidance for restaurants, retail & large attractions

Tennessee's Economic Recovery Group issued updated guidelines for restaurants, retail establishments and large attractions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the updated guidelines, restaurants, retail establishments and large attractions can reopen with social distancing and capacity restrictions on or after May 22.

“Tennesseans have worked hard to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state, and their efforts have allowed us to continue to reopen our economy further,” said Governor Bill Lee. “These guidelines share best practices to ensure our state’s businesses can continue to operate in a way that protects customers and employees while putting people back to work.”

The updated guidelines enable restaurants and retail to increase capacity as long as social distancing protocols remain in place. Officials said restaurants should continue to space tables 6 feet apart, or install physical barriers where adequate separation isn’t possible.

Bars remain closed unless used for seated, in-restaurant dining where there is 6 feet of separation between customer groups. The new guidelines state live music is allowed with appropriate precautions, which include maintaining at least 15 feet of separation between performers and the audience in order to reduce potential exposure.

Large, non-contact attractions and venues including concert and performance venues, amusement and water parks, auditoriums, theaters and dinner theaters, zoos, large museums and more can also reopen safely under new Tennessee Pledge guidelines.

Strong measures to protect employees and customers are recommended by state officials, including screening of employees and customers, creating plans for managing guest flow, and limiting capacity to ensure separation between small groups.

