Tennessee joins multi-state investigation of Juul Labs

Tennessee will join a multi-state investigation into Juul Labs, according to a release from the office of Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery.

The 39-state effort is investigating JUUL's marketing and sales practices, including targeting of youth, claims regarding nicotine content, and statements regarding risks, safety and effectiveness as a device to help cigarette smokers quit.

“Youth e-cigarette usage is a serious public health concern for Tennessee,” said General Slatery. “Public health research shows that nicotine dependence and e-cigarette usage among youth are associated with increased likelihood of youth smoking, even among youth who are otherwise not likely to smoke.”

A survey conducted by the FDA and CDC found that 20.8% of high school students were vaping in 2018.

