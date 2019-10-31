Tennessee labor officials OK $3M to help rural counties

Tennessee labor officials are making $3 million in grants available to help 38 distressed and at-risk counties with workforce development efforts.

A state Department of Labor and Workforce Development news release says the Rural Initiative Funding Opportunity Announcement will split $2.1 million among 15 distressed counties, with the remaining $900,000 to be divided among 23 at-risk counties.

Each county will receive money for specific programs that local leaders think will address workforce development needs.

East Tennessee counties included in the grants are:

- Scott

- Morgan

- Cocke

- Hancock

- Monroe

- Campbell

- Claiborne

- Union

- Hawkins

- Grainger

The Tennessee Workforce Development Board approved the funding, which falls under Gov. Bill Lee's rural initiatives.

