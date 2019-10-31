Tennessee labor officials OK $3M to help rural counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee labor officials are making $3 million in grants available to help 38 distressed and at-risk counties with workforce development efforts.
A state Department of Labor and Workforce Development news release says the Rural Initiative Funding Opportunity Announcement will split $2.1 million among 15 distressed counties, with the remaining $900,000 to be divided among 23 at-risk counties.
Each county will receive money for specific programs that local leaders think will address workforce development needs.
East Tennessee counties included in the grants are:
- Scott
- Morgan
- Cocke
- Hancock
- Monroe
- Campbell
- Claiborne
- Union
- Hawkins
- Grainger
The Tennessee Workforce Development Board approved the funding, which falls under Gov. Bill Lee's rural initiatives.
