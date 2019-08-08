Tennessee landmarks to light up green this week

Notable Tennessee landmarks will turn green this week, to recognize Child Support Awareness Month and the Tennessee Department of Human Services' Child Support Program.

Tonight, the Capitol Cupola in Nashville and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Tennessee will turn green.

Tomorrow, the Metro Nashville Courthouse, Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, the Bicentennial Mall Fountains, the Adventure Science Center, and the AT&T Building in Nashville along with the Big River Crossing Bridge and Liberty Bowl Stadium in Memphis and the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga and the RJ Corman Bridge in Clarksville will turn green as well.

“Child support is an important resource parents need to create a better quality of life for their children and help us all build a thriving Tennessee,” said Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes in a press release.

The Child Support Program assists parents and kids with child support-- so that it is always met and not a strain.