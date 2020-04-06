Tennessee launches survey to help decide how schools make up lost instruction time

The Tennessee State Government made a public survey regarding the CARES Act and how missed time in the classroom will be made up.

The survey said, after ensuring the safety and health of Tennessee students, the priority of Tennesee's public education is determining the best way to support the response work and plan for recovery.

The survey asks questions regarding online learning options and support for distance learning. Previously, one of the questions asked how time could best be made up, either through optional or mandatory summer school in 2020 or 2021, extended school days or an extended school year. That question has since been removed from the survey.

The survey will be available until April 13. To take the survey, click here.

