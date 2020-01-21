Tennessee lawmaker pushing to make insulin more affordable

Nearly 65,000 Tennesseans are currently living with diabetes making the state 45th in the nation. Reports stated an estimated 250,000 people have diabetes but are undiagnosed.

A Memphis senator aims to make insulin more affordable for the thousands of Tennesseeans who live with diabetes, WTVF reported.

Sen. Katrina Robinson (D-Memphis) introduced a bill to help change the high price of insulin. According to reports, one in four diabetics said they underuse insulin because of the high cost.

Robinson's bill would put a cap on the price of insulin for Tennesseans with insurance.

The bill would require health insurance providers to charge no more than $100 for a 30-day supply of insulin. Robinson's bill would require the department of health and the division of consumer affairs to research the pricing of prescription insulin and release their findings by November 2020.

Reports show insulin prices have risen by 555% over the past 14 years.

