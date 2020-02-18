Tennessee lawmaker wants to make Juneteenth a legal holiday

A Tennessee lawmaker proposed a bill to make June 19 a legal holiday known as Juneteenth Day.

Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) proposed SB 1829, which "designates as a legal holiday June 19 each year as Juneteenth Day."

Juneteenth was born on June 19, 1865. It's the day the United States liberated the last of the slaves following the Civil War and the introduction of the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 1979, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday.

The bill is currently in committee.

