Tennessee lawmakers appeal refugee lawsuit to Supreme Court

Tennessee's Republican-led Legislature is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider their failed challenge of the federal refugee resettlement program, which claims the state shouldn't be forced to spend money on Medicaid and other services for refugees.

The petition filed this week claims lower courts wrongly ruled the Legislature lacks legal standing in the case.

The filing follows Republican Gov. Bill Lee's decision in January to continue resettling refugees after President Donald Trump's administration offered the option for states to stop. Trump's option remains blocked amid a court challenge.

Republican state lawmakers, meanwhile, have filed bills to limit Lee's authority on refugees.

