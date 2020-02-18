Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill to allow curbside pickup for beer

Tennessee lawmakers introduced a bill that would authorize beer to be available for curbside pickup.

Senator Steven Dickerson and Representative Curtis Johnson introduced SB 2487, HB 2028 in early February 2020.

The proposed bill states beer retailers would be authorized to sell beer, from their own inventory, online for curbside pickup at the retailer's location.

The bill would require employees to bring the beer to the vehicle and verify that the recipient of the beer is 21 years or older.

Select Walmart locations in East Tennessee allowed customers to purchase beer and wine without ever leaving their cars as a part of the store's Grocery pickup services. The service was introduced in Oct. 2019.

