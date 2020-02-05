Tennessee lawmakers react to President Trump's acquittal

On Wednesday afternoon, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump on two articles of impeachment.

Tennessee lawmakers took to social media to express their views after the trial wrapped.

Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn were involved in the voting process and voted 'not guilty.' Alexander's vote was considered a tipping point in the President's favor.

I will vote to acquit President @realDonaldTrump of both impeachment articles brought by the U.S. House. pic.twitter.com/fL04lxUwHO — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) February 5, 2020

Blackburn said, "Democrats abused our Constitution" on Twitter. She voted to acquit the President.

After reviewing the House evidence—28,000+ pages of documents plus testimony from 18 witnesses—and finally hearing from the President’s counsel, I voted to acquit @realDonaldTrump. The Democrats abused our Constitution to impeach a duly elected President, & it’s time we move on. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 5, 2020

Phil Roe took to Twitter, too, to say he was proud of the Senate's decision.

I am proud the Senate stood up against this impeachment charade and rightly acquitted @realDonaldTrump. I hope we can now move on and work on the American people’s priorities. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/VGtFlapFqZ — Dr. Phil Roe (@DrPhilRoe) February 5, 2020

Scott DesJarlais, the representative of Tennessee's fourth district, also sounded off on Twitter.

Friendly reminder that Democrats' failed impeachment started when the President asked a question about Joe Biden's role in his son's million-dollar payments from money-laundering Ukrainian energy company Burisma, while his father was VP, doling out billions in foreign aid. — Scott DesJarlais (@DesJarlaisTN04) February 5, 2020

Chuck Fleischmann called the impeachment "hyper-partisan political grandstanding" on Twitter.

Finally. After months of hyper-partisan political grandstanding by the Democratic party, @POTUS has been rightly acquitted of the charges against him. I'm glad that Congress can finally get back to work on issues that matter to Americans across this nationhttps://t.co/5k18XAug3y pic.twitter.com/ftgshEUXto — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) February 5, 2020

