Tennessee lawmakers react to President Trump's acquittal

(WVLT) -- On Wednesday afternoon, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump on two articles of impeachment.

Tennessee lawmakers took to social media to express their views after the trial wrapped.

Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn were involved in the voting process and voted 'not guilty.' Alexander's vote was considered a tipping point in the President's favor.

Blackburn said, "Democrats abused our Constitution" on Twitter. She voted to acquit the President.

Phil Roe took to Twitter, too, to say he was proud of the Senate's decision.

Scott DesJarlais, the representative of Tennessee's fourth district, also sounded off on Twitter.

Chuck Fleischmann called the impeachment "hyper-partisan political grandstanding" on Twitter.

